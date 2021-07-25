Excise Duty On Petrol And Diesel Hiked By 88% And 209% In Six Years

Excise duty on petrol and diesel have gone up considerably in the last six years

Central excise duty on petrol has almost doubled and gone up by 88 per cent in the last six years while excise duty on diesel has gone up by three times and witnessed a 209 per cent hike during the same period, as fuel prices across the country have crossed Rs 100 per litre.

As on July 1, 2021, central excise duty on petrol is Rs 32.90 per litre inclusive of cess, whereas on July 1, 2015 it was Rs 17.46 per litre on petrol including cess, according to official data. This shows that excise duty has almost doubled on petrol in six years between July 2015 and July 2021 and witnessed 88 per cent increase.

Excise duty on diesel has gone up by a humungous 209 per cent during the same period, as it is Rs 31.80 per litre including cess as on July 1, 2021 while it was Rs 10.26 per litre including cess as on July 1, 2015.

Petrol prices in the four metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata have crossed more than Rs 100 per litre while diesel prices in the four metros are in the vicinity of Rs 90 to Rs 98 per litre.

In several cities across the country, especially in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, petrol prices have crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark.