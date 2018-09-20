Ex-Executive Of Capri Global Capital Arrested On Charges Of Fraud

The arrest was made by the Mumbai police late on Wednesday (Representational image)

Kaushik Chatterjee, a former employee of Mumbai-based Capri Global Capital, was arrested late on Wednesday on allegations of fraud. His arrest came after a police complaint filed by Capri Global Capital alleged fraud worth more than Rs 4.5 crore against Mr Chatterjee, citing "advances without proper verification and in connivance with lenders".

Mr Chatterjee was presented before the Borivali court in Mumbai, Capri Global Capital officials told NDTV. After hearing both sides, the judge found merit in the case and ordered a remand on Mr Chatterjee, they said.

He was arrested by the Mumbai police late on Wednesday.

Capri Global Capital Limited (CGCL) is a non-banking finance company based in Mumbai. Capri Global Capital shares are listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE.