NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

Ex-Executive Of Capri Global Capital Arrested On Charges Of Fraud

After hearing both sides, the judge found merit in the case and ordered a remand on Kaushik Chatterjee.

Corporates | | Updated: September 20, 2018 14:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ex-Executive Of Capri Global Capital Arrested On Charges Of Fraud

The arrest was made by the Mumbai police late on Wednesday (Representational image)

Kaushik Chatterjee, a former employee of Mumbai-based Capri Global Capital, was arrested late on Wednesday on allegations of fraud. His arrest came after a police complaint filed by Capri Global Capital alleged fraud worth more than Rs 4.5 crore against Mr Chatterjee, citing "advances without proper verification and in connivance with lenders".

Mr Chatterjee was presented before the Borivali court in Mumbai, Capri Global Capital officials told NDTV. After hearing both sides, the judge found merit in the case and ordered a remand on Mr Chatterjee, they said.

He was arrested by the Mumbai police late on Wednesday.

Capri Global Capital Limited (CGCL) is a non-banking finance company based in Mumbai. Capri Global Capital shares are listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Capri Global CapitalCGCL

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Imran KhanJet AirwaysTamil NewsNews in BanglaAsia Cup 2018Live TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmYuzvendra Chahal's

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top