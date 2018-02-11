Even If You Don't Carry Aadhaar, You Will Not Be Denied These 3 Services

UIDAI said that the section 7 of Aadhaar Act must be followed in letter and spirit

Without aadhaar also, the citizens would be able to access these three basic services. The stand was made clear recently by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India). These three services are health services, admission to schools, and ration at fair price shops. The UIDAI, in an official statement, said that the basic social services shouldn't be denied for want of aadhaar number. The Aadhaar, in the official tweet also, reiterated the stand.

Often it has been seen in the media reports that some government agency allegedly denied the social service to a beneficiary, who was entitled to the same, simply because the person didn't carry a genuine aadhaar number. In a quest to stop this practice, the UIDAI has cleared the air saying that the agencies should refrain from denying the services under the pretext of beneficiaries not possessing the aadhaar.

As per the UIDAI statement, the agencies must adhere to the notification issued on October 24, 2017, that says that the genuine beneficiary shouldn't be denied the benefit.

The UIDAI said that it took cognizance of media reports that reported that some genuine beneficiary was denied entry into a hospital because of lack of aadhaar, and so on and so forth.

"However, there have been some media reports that some service providers are denying essential and other services for want of Aadhaar. Such violations are punishable under respective laws of the land. Under no circumstance, anyone can be denied a service just because he/she doesn't have an Aadhaar," the statement said.

The statement said UIDAI is again writing to Chief Secretaries of all the states/UTs to ensure that Section 7 of Aadhaar Act, 2016 is implemented in its true letter and spirit for all the schemes so that no denial happens due to want of Aadhaar.