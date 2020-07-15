EU Executive Chief Says Hopes For 'Ambitious' Free Trade Pact With India

European Union is reportedly seeking an "ambitious" free trade deal with India

The European Union (EU) seeks an "ambitious" free trade deal with India although "we're not there yet", European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"But, with this high level trade and investment dialogue, we hope to advance things and to promote our common interest in moving forward towards a free trade agreement," von der Leyen, who was speaking from Brussels, she told reporters at an EU-India summit held via video-conference.

