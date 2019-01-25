NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Etihad Hires Turnaround Expert As It Weighs Jet Airways Bailout: Report

Executives from Alvarez & Marsal are camped in Jet Airways' offices in Mumbai and are taking stock of airline's operations, according to the report.

Corporates | | Updated: January 25, 2019 18:15 IST
Etihad Airways has appointed turnaround specialist Alvarez & Marsal to conduct due diligence on Jet Airways as it weighs bailing out the cash-strapped carrier, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Executives from Alvarez & Marsal are camped in Jet Airways' offices in Mumbai and are taking stock of the airline's operations and looking into its financial health and records, one of the sources said.

An Etihad spokeswoman declined to comment. Alvarez & Marsal and Jet Airways did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

