Essar Steel India's board and shareholders have offered to pay Rs 54,389 crore ($7.42 billion) to its creditors to settle their claims and to withdraw the firm from a bankruptcy process.

Essar Steel is among a dozen of the country's biggest debt defaulters that were pushed into the bankruptcy court last year after a central bank order that was aimed at clearing record bad loans at the country's banks.

($1 = 73.2750 Indian rupees)