Essar Oilfields Wins Contract From ONGC

Work is likely to commence in the next few weeks, EOSIL said in a statement.
"With increased activity in India's oil and gas exploration sector, our state of the art rigs are well equipped to help boost domestic crude production, thus ensuring the country's energy security," said Rajeev Nayyer, CEO, EOSIL.
Comments
"These rigs have been contracted with Oil India and Mercator Petroleum. Its offshore semi-submersible rig, the Essar Wildcat, is also deployed on a three-year Rs 850 crore contract with ONGC since May 2017, making this the company's second drilling contract with the state-owned oil and gas exploration and production major," it said.