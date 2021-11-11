Equity Mutual Funds Saw Rs 5,215 Crore Inflow In October

Equity oriented mutual funds have been witnessing high inflows since March 2021

Positive sentiments and rallies in the equity markets helped equity-oriented mutual funds to attract Rs 5,215 crore in October, making it the eighth consecutive monthly net infusion.

However, the quantum of net inflows dropped from September, when it attracted Rs 8,677 crore, data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Wednesday.

Equity schemes have been witnessing a net inflow since March this year and the segment has received a net inflow of Rs 73,766 crore during this period, highlighting the positive sentiments among investors.

Before this, such schemes had consistently witnessed outflows for eight months from July 2020 to February 2021, losing Rs 46,791 crore.

The inflow pushed average assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry to an all-time high of Rs 38.21 lakh crore at October-end from Rs 37.41 lakh crore at September-end.

Within the equity segment, almost all categories saw net inflows, except the value and equity-linked saving scheme (ELSS) categories in October. Healthy inflows were observed in sectoral, flexi cap, large cap, focus and large & mid cap segments.

"Net positive flows during October 2021, in all categories of open-ended mutual fund schemes, be it debt, equity, hybrid, solution-oriented, or index, FoFs or ETFs coupled with continued buoyancy in SIP flows, at historic high, have peaked overall Indian MF Industry AAUMs to an all-time high," N S Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI said.