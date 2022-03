Equity, forex, gold and commodities' markets closed on Friday on account of Holi

The Indian stock indices remain closed on Friday on account of the "Holi" festival. Indexes will reopen on Monday, March 21.

On Thursday, equity benchmarks rallied for the second straight session amid strong cues from the global markets. The Sensex rallied 1,047 points, while the Nifty settled near 17,300.

Forex, gold and commodities' markets also closed on Friday.