Equity Benchmarks Will Open For 1-Hour Muhurat Trading

1-hour Muhurat Trading between 6.15 pm and 7.15 pm.

Indian equity benchmarks will be open for a full hour. Trading on the exchange systems will be available this evening from 6.15 pm to 7.15 pm.

Investors place orders for stocks during this hour-long window in accordance with their predictions of what stocks would be profitable and auspicious.

Due to Diwali, stocks exchanges were closed on Monday, with normal trading set to resume on Tuesday.

Equity benchmarks rose on Friday to extend gains for the sixth straight session, defying a broader global risk assets' sell-off.