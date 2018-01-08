Trouble With You PF Claim? How To File A Complaint With EPFO

As part of provisions launched in 2017, EPFO had said that the timeline in case of claim settlements is 10 days and 15 days in case of grievance redressal management. These are part of new provisions in the EPFO's Citizens Charter 2017 launched in Bangalore by Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya.
It said the Charter is an attempt to bring transparency and accountability on the part of EPFO and make service delivery system and grievance redressal mechanism more efficient.
To address grievances the body also has an e-court Management System, an electronic case management system, created as a step towards paperless court system wherein court procedure of EPF & MP Act, 1952 and EPFAT (tribunal) will take place in a digital environment.
However EPFO has cautioned that user's grievances will only be entertained if the member's Universal Portable Account Number (UAN) is given along with the complaint.