EPFO Subscribers Get More Time To Complete E-Nomination Process. Details Here.

EPFO subscribers need to complete their e-nomination process as soon as possible

On December 29, 2021, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) extended the last date for completing the e-nomination process for its subscribers, allowing them to do even after December 31, 2021.

The organisation has advised its subscribers to complete the process as soon as possible and not wait for the deadline to end, otherwise they could face inconvenience in future.

Prior to this extension of deadline, several subscribers were facing a major problem while trying to access their e-passbook on the EPFO website.

This problem was the inability to view their e-passbook, which was blocked since they had not completed their e-nomination formalities.

After logging on to their EPFO accounts, subscribers were receiving a pop-up message, asking them to complete their e-nomination process in order to view their passbooks.

Now, while extending the deadline on December 29, 2021, EPFO had also advised its subscribers to complete the e-nomination process.

In a tweet on that day, the organisation had said, “You can file nomination beyond December 31, 2021. But choose to file the e-nomination today,” adding that the process is convenient, paperless and contactless.

One can add a nominee to one's own EPFO account online by following this procedure:

Step 1: Go to the official EPFO website and go to "Services" menu.

Step 2: Visit the "Employees" section and Click on "Member UAN/Online Service".

Step 3: Log in to your EPFO account using your UAN and password.

Step 4: Under the "Manage Tab", click on "E-Nomination".

Step 5: On the next page, click on Yes to make changes.

Step 7: Update your e-nomination details. You can add more than one nominee to your account.

Step 8: Click on the "Save EPF Nomination" button and tap the "E-sign" option to verify details via OTP.