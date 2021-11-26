EPFO Starts Crediting Interest To Provident Fund Accounts: Here's How To Check

EPFO kept the interest rate on PF deposits unchanged at 8.5 per cent for the FY21.

New Delhi: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has started crediting interest to more than 25 crore provident fund accounts earlier this month. The retirement fund body kept the interest rate on the Provident Fund (PF) account investment unchanged at 8.5 per cent for the financial year 2020-21 (FY21).

The PF account holders can check their balance via sending an SMS, Umang app, EPFO website, or giving a missed call.

SMS Service

* Send a text message 'EPFOHO UAN ENG' to 7738299899.

* The last three digits of the message indicate preferred language (for instance, ENG -- English -- in the above case).

* This service is provided in nine languages — Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Telugu and Malayalam.

* The mobile number must be registered with the UAN (Universal Account Number).

Missed call

Subscribers can also give a missed call to 011-22901406 from their UAN registered mobile number. After that, they will receive an SMS to the same number with details of the account balance.

Umang App

After downloading the app, subscribers can log in by entering their UAN and OTP (one-time password) to check the PF account balance.

EPFO Website

* Select 'Our Services' tab on the EPFO official website.

* Click on 'For Employees'.

* Select 'Member Passbook' and enter UAN and password to check the balance.

Subscribers who have been employed in more than one organisation will have to check different member IDs.