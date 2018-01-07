Shifting Jobs? Here's How To Merge Your Old PF Accounts Online

How to merge old PF accounts:

Retirement fund body Employee Provident Fund Organisation has opened a facility for its over 4.5 crore members that will allow them to merge multiple Provident Fund (PF) accounts into one account using their universal portable account number (UAN). Typically multiple PF accounts are created while shifting jobs. Under EPFO's new facility as many as 10 previous accounts can be merged under one UAN at a go. Merging two EPF accounts has been made simple under EPFO's "One Member -One EPF" initiative and ensures that you have one consolidated account.Currently, the EPFO subscribers are required to file separate transfer claims online using UAN on the EPFO's UAN portal. But to avail of the facility, they are required to activate their UAN that is seeded with bank accounts and other details such as Aadhaar and PAN. Those subscribers without UAN activation can also do so online through the transfer claim portal facility of the EPFO.This makes it very easy and you get a lumpsum when you want to withdraw your employees provident fund.



To merge PF accounts, subscribers will have to provide their current activated UAN, member ID (identification) and mobile number registered at the UAN portal.



An One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and click verify OTP.

