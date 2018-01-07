Shifting Jobs? Here's How To Merge Your Old PF Accounts Online

Currently, the EPFO subscribers are required to file separate transfer claims online using UAN on the EPFO's UAN portal. But to avail of the facility, they are required to activate their UAN that is seeded with bank accounts and other details such as Aadhaar and PAN. Those subscribers without UAN activation can also do so online through the transfer claim portal facility of the EPFO.This makes it very easy and you get a lumpsum when you want to withdraw your employees provident fund.
How to merge old PF accounts:
To merge PF accounts, subscribers will have to provide their current activated UAN, member ID (identification) and mobile number registered at the UAN portal.
An One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and click verify OTP.
After validating credentials of the members, the EPFO would allow them to register their previous EPF account numbers for consolidation with the current UAN.
