How To Check Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Account Balance Online

EPFO online services: An EPF passbook contains a statement of contributions to a provident fund account

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) provides an online facility that enables EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) subscribers to access their passbook. The EPF passbook contains a statement of the contributions to an EPF account. EPF subscribers can access the passbook of their provident fund account digitally from either provident fund body EPFO's member portal, epfindia.gov.in, or through mobile app UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance). In an EPF account, the employee contributes 12 per cent of his or her pay (basic wages, dearness allowance and retaining allowance) towards the account, and an equal amount is contributed by the employer, according to the EPF website - epfindia.gov.in. (Also read: EPFO online services - How to use EPF online nomination facility)

Here's how you can access your EPF passbook online, through the EPFO portal (passbook.epfindia.gov.in) and mobile app UMANG:

EPF member portal

1. The user is required to visit the EPFO website - epfindia.gov.in - and access the "e-passbook" option. The user is then redirected to the EPF passbook page, passbook.epfindia.gov.in.

2. The user can proceed by logging in to the account by entering his or her username (also known as UAN or Universal Account Number) and password. The UAN is an identification number mentioned in the monthly salary slip of an employee.

(Also read: Want to withdraw from EPF account? It's allowed in these conditions)

3. Once logged in, the details on the concerned employment can be selected. For example, someone who has worked in three different organisations would have three different member IDs to choose from.

(Also read: Government approves Employees' Provident Fund interest rate hike)

4. After a member ID is selected, the user can view the EPF e-passbook (or EPF passbook). The passbook indicates the running balance in the EPF account.

5. The user can even download the EPF passbook or UAN passbook in its current state.

Mobile app UMANG

1. Once in the main page of the Umang app, the user is required to log in to access the various services.

2. The user may proceed by selecting the "EPFO services" option.

(Also read: How to check PF claim status online through Umang app)

3. On the next page, the user may proceed by selecting "employee-centric services".

4. The next page displays multiple options including "view passbook", "raise claim" and "track claim". The user may proceed by clicking on "view passbook".



5. The user is required to enter the UAN (Universal Account Number) and log in using an OTP- or one-time passcode-based verification facility. The OTP is sent to the registered mobile number of the EPF subscriber.

6. The user is then required to select the member ID of the concerned employment to check the EPF balance. After this step, the passbook is displayed on the screen along with the EPF balance.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.