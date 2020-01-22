Withdrawing, Transferring Funds Becomes Easier For Employees Provident Fund Account Holders

Exit date can only be updated 2 months after last contribution made by the previous employer.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has taken a giant step in simplifying the provident fund (PF) transfer and claim process. The organisation has launched a new online feature that allows employees to update the date of exit after quitting their jobs.

The date of exit plays an important role in PF transfers and settlements. It is mandatory for the date of exit to be updated on the EPFO portal so that the PF can be transferred after taking up a new job or withdrawn after leaving a job. The exit date can only be updated two months after the last contribution made by the previous employer. Prior to this change, only employers were authorised to update the date of exit on the EPFO platform.

EPFO: The process of updating date of exit in UAN portal is as follows:

Log in to the UAN Portal (with Universal Account Number and password)

Go to 'Manage'

Click 'Mark Exit"

Under 'select employment' dropdown, select previous PF account number

Enter 'Date'

Enter 'Reason for exit'.

The one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number for authentication. After entering the OTP you are done with the transfer / withdrawal.