Employee Provident Fund Rate Cut To 8.5% After 7 Years, To Impact 6 Crore

Retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will pay interest at the rate of 8.5 per cent for the current financial year, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said on Thursday. That marked a cut of 15 basis points - or 0.15 percentage point - from the interest rate of 8.65 per cent paid on EPF investments for financial year 2018-19. The move is likely to impact more than six crore subscribers of the provident fund scheme.

“The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) has decided to decrease the rate of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF),” Mr Gangwar said. The Central Board of Trustees is the top decision-making body of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

With the proposed revision, the EPF interest rate stands reduced to a level last seen in financial year 2012-13. (Also Read: How To Apply For A PF Withdrawal Online)

EPF Interest Rate

Year EPF Interest Rate 2019-20 8.50% 2018-19 8.65% 2017-18 8.55% 2016-17 8.55% 2015-16 8.80% 2014-15 8.75% 2013-14 8.75% 2012-13 8.50%

After clearance by the Central Board of Trustees, the proposal is sent to the Finance Ministry. The interest amount is credited to the accounts of the subscribers after the Finance Ministry gives nod to the proposed rate.

For financial year 2017-18, the retirement fund body had kept the interest rate steady at 8.55 per cent, after revising it to a four-year low the previous year.

Currently, the government reviews the interest rate applicable to the provident fund (PF) scheme for salaried individuals on a yearly basis.