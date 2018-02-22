EPFO Launches Linking Of UAN With Aadhaar Card Number Through UMANG App: 5 Points UAN can now be linked with the 12-digit unique identity number or Aadhaar card number via the UMANG app, which allows you to access a host of government services online through web and mobile app.

A UAN is generated for every provident fund contributing member.

Shri @santoshgangwar Ji Chaired 220th EPFO CBT Meeting and launched Online Nomination(e-Nomination) filing by member,Linking of UAN with AADHAAR through UMANG APP and Online Linking of UAN with AADHAAR in EKYC PORTAL using Bio-Metric Credentials for the benefit of its subscribers pic.twitter.com/df87QcSlfA — EPF INDIA (@socialepfo) February 21, 2018



Here are five things you should know about it:



1. UAN stands for Universal Account Number. A UAN is generated for every provident fund contributing member. It acts as an umbrella for the multiple member IDs allotted to an individual by different establishments, said EPFO on its website, epfindia.gov.in. The idea is to link multiple Member Identification Numbers (Member Id) allotted to a single member under single Universal Account Number.



2. UAN can now be linked with the 12-digit unique identity number or Aadhaar card number via the UMANG app, which allows you to access a host of government services online through web and mobile app.



3. Mr Gangwar, who also heads EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT), also launched online nomination filing by EPFO members in the meeting held on Wednesday.



4. The minister also said the EPFO has liquidated portion of its investments in the exchange traded funds (ETFs) to bridge the gap to provide 8.55 per cent interest this fiscal, according to a report by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). He explained that it is higher than 7.6 per cent provided to General Provident Fund and Public Provident Fund subscribers.



5. The EPFO also decided to reduce the administrative charges to 0.65 per cent of total wages of an employee from April 1, a move that will result in savings for about 6 lakh employers, the report said.



