8.5% Provident Fund Interest Being Credited: Here's How To Check PF Balance

Provident Fund (PF) Balance: Recently, retirement fund body Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced that it has started crediting 8.5 per cent rate of interest on employees' provident fund (EPF) for 2019-20 for its over six crore members. Now account holders can see their updated EPF accounts with credit of 8.5 per cent rate of interest for 2019-20. According to the EPF website - epfindia.gov.in, in an EPF account, an employee contributes 12 per cent of his or her salary towards the account, and an equal amount is contributed by the employer. EPFO is the nodal body of EPF and allows subscribers to view the EPF passbook online through its website. EFPO also provides the balance information via missed call facility and SMS service. (Also Read: 8.5% Provident Fund Interest To Be Credited In Accounts From Tomorrow )



Here are some ways by which an EPF or Employees' Provident Fund member can follow to check the balance in the provident fund account:



Here's how to check PF account balance via EPFO website:

Firstly, the EPF member should log on to the EPFO's official website - epfindia.gov.in.

Click on the e-passbook link which is available on the top right side of the portal

The user will be redirected to the EPF passbook page passbook.epfindia.gov.in.Proceed by logging in to the account by entering username - also known as UAN or Universal Account Number, and the password. The UAN is an identification number mentioned in the monthly salary slip of every employee.

Once logged in, the details on the concerned employment have to be selected. For example, someone who has worked in three different organisations will have three different member IDs to choose from. Select the member ID

After a member ID is selected, the user can view the EPF e-passbook or EPF passbook. The passbook indicates the balance in the EPF account.



​How to check EPF balance through SMS:

To check the balance through text message, the member can send an SMS to 7738299899 from his/her registered mobile number. The member has to type "EPFOHO UAN" correctly. The facility is available in 10 languages - English (default), Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu and Bengali. For receiving the SMS in any of the languages other than English, the first three characters of the preferred language need to be added after the UAN. For example, to receive the SMS in Tamil, you should send it as: "EPFOHO UAN TAM" to 7738299899.



How to check EPF balance through Missed call:

EPFO members can check their balance by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their registered mobile number. In case the UAN of the member is seeded with any one of the Bank account number, Aadhaar and PAN (Permanent Account Number), the member will receive the details of last contribution and PF balance. However, in to avail of this facility, the mobile number must be activated with UAN at the Unified Portal. Giving a missed call from the registered mobile number at 011-22901406 automatically gets disconnected after two rings. This service to check PF balance is available free of cost.



How to check EPF balance through Umang app:

Open the Umang (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app and click on EPFO. The member will be directed to a page that shows employee-centric services. Click on 'employee-centric services', which will direct the user to the page. Then, click on 'view passbook' and enter the UAN and one-time password (OTP), which the user will receive on the registered mobile number. After this, the member will be able to check the EPF balance.