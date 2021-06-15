Deadline To Seed Aadhaar Number While Filing ECR Extended Till September

ECR Filing: It is mandatory to seed and verify Aadhaar number with the UAN

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the last date to seed Aadhaar number with the universal account number (UAN) for filing electronic challan-cum-returns (ECR) till September 1, 2021, in order to provide relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an official circular released by the EPFO on Tuesday, June 15, the last date to seed the Aadhaar number with UAN is extended from June 1, 2021, to September 1, 2021, for all EPFO beneficiaries and those who need to file the electronic challan-cum-returns.

According to the retirement fund authority, it is mandatory to seed the Aadhaar number with the UAN while filing ECR's. As per the details of the circular, the competent authority approved that the electronic challan-cum-returns will be allowed to be filed only for those members whose Aadhaar numbers are seeded and verified with the UAN's with effect from June 1, 2021. Accordingly, this means that members will be allowed to file the ECR's only for the UAN's that are seeded with Aadhaar numbers, from June 1.

The UAN is basically a 12-digit account number allotted by the Employee Provident Fund Organisation to every employee where the EPF deposits are being made. The universal account number makes the process of operating PF account services such as availing withdrawal, PF loans, or checking the EPF balance easier and convenient for the account holders.

Meanwhile, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation - having finalised the interest rate on the provident fund (PF) deposits for the financial year 2020-21 at 8.5 per cent, is likely to credit the interest amount in the accounts of its subscribers by next month