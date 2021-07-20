EPFO Added 9 Lakh Subscribers In May 2021 Despite Pandemic Surge

EPFO added nine lakh subscribers during May 2021

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added around 9.2 lakh net subscribers during May 2021 despite the deadly second wave surge of Coronavirus pandemic across the country.

According to the provisional payroll data released by EPFO on Tuesday, the impact of the second wave of the pandemic was not as severe as it was for the first wave.

"This may be attributed to the timely support of the Government in the form of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme along with various e-initiatives taken by EPFO including online claims submission, auto-claim settlement, online transfer of PF account, strengthened grievance redressal and services on mobile devices etc," it said in a statement.

Of the total 9.20 lakh net subscribers added during the month, around 5.73 lakh new members have come under the ambit of Employees' Provident Funds Scheme for the first time.

During the month (May 2021), around 3.47 lakh net subscribers exited but then rejoined EPFO by changing their jobs within the establishments covered by EPFO and opted to retain membership under the scheme, through transfer of funds rather than coming for final withdrawal of their PF accumulations, the PF body said.