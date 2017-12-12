EPF Account Balance, Statement, Passbook: How To Check Online

How To Check Your PF Account Balance/Passbook

Today, EPF passbook, which gives your balance and accumulation details, can be checked online. EPFO or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has also launched apps for checking EPF balance and other details. UMANG, an app that provides a single platform for access government services, provides more than 100 services on a single mobile app. You can also check EPF passbook through this app. EPFO services are available on UMANG , which has been developed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division.EPFO or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has been taking many initiatives for the benefit of its 5 crore subscribers. Typically, both the employer and employee contribute 12 per cent of basic salary towards EPF. An employee's 12 per cent contribution goes toward EPF kitty, while 8.33 per cent out of the total 12 per cent of the employer's contribution is invested in EPS or pension scheme. The balance 3.67 per cent is invested in EPF.EPFO on its website has prominently displayed the link to check e-passbook. It can be found at the top right corner of the website. Click on the e-passbook link.

(A snapshot of EPFO website)



This will take you to a webpage where you need to key in your UAN id and password. UAN is a unique number assigned to an employee. It acts as a marker for EPFO services. Enter the UAN and password.



You are then taken to a webpage where you can see the member-ids linked to your UAN. You need to click on the member-id for which you want to view the e-passbook and other details.





UMANG app