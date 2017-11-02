EPF Balance, Passbook, Statement Check: How To Do It Online

How To Check Your PF Balance/Passbook

Today checking your EPF balance and passbook can be done quickly. EPFO or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has been taking many initiatives for the benefit of its 5 crore subscribers. Typically, both the employer and employee contribute 12 per cent of basic salary towards EPF. An employee's 12 per cent contribution goes toward EPF kitty, while 8.33 per cent out of the total 12 per cent of the employer's contribution is invested in EPS or pension scheme. The balance 3.67 per cent is invested in EPF EPFO on its website has prominently displayed the link to check e-passbook. It can be found at the top right corner of the website. Click on the e-passbook link.

(A snapshot of EPFO website)



This will take you to a webpage where you need to key in your UAN id and password. UAN is a unique number assigned to an employee. It acts as a marker for EPFO services. Enter the UAN and password.



You are then taken to a webpage where you can see the member-ids linked to your UAN. You need to click on the member-id for which you want to view the e-passbook and other details.





Checking EPF Balance Via EPFO's m-Sewa app

EPFO on its website shared this note for subscribers who want to check their EPF balance and passbook through this facility.This facility is to view the Member Passbook for the members registered on the Unified Member Portal.Passbook will be available after 6 hours of registration at Unified Member Portal.Changes in the credentials at Unified Member Portal will be effective at this Portal after 6 hours.Passbook will have the entries which has been reconciled at the EPFO field officesPassbook facility not be available for the exempted establishments members / settled members /Inoperative members



Subscribers can also quickly check their passbook/balances through EPFO's app. EFPO subscribers need to click on MEMBER and thereafter Balance/Passbook and then enter their UAN number and password.

(A snapshot of EPFO's e-epf app)



Other Developments

Retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which manages your EPF money, has introduced a new facility for its subscribers to link their UAN with Aadhaar online. "This, in turn, would facilitate the members, a better and speedy EPFO services," the retirement fund body says in a statement. EPFO has made this facility available at its website www.epfindia.gov.in.



Individuals can submit claims directly to EPFO without employers.There are many Benefits of Aadhaar backed UAN. pic.twitter.com/4VnNZ7b5s4 — EPF INDIA (@socialepfo) August 25, 2017

EPFO in a recent tweet highlighted the benefits of seeding your EFP account with Aadhaar number. The benefits include submitting claims directly to EPFO without employers' attestation, receiving monthly updates on the mobile number registered with your UAN and download e-passbook and checking your passbook balance and other details.





