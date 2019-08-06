Want To Check Your Provident Fund Balance? Here's How To Do It

It is mandatory for organisations with more than 20 employees to make EPF contributions.

EPF or Employees' Provident Fund requires a mandatory contribution from the salary of an individual. It is mandatory for organisations with more than 20 employees to make the contributions. EPFO or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation is the nodal agency to monitor EPF contributions, which is shared equally between employees and employer. An EPFO subscriber can check their PF (provident fund) balance via EPFO's official website or the UMANG app. (Also read: Employees Provident Fund Nomination: here's how you can do it online)

How to check EPF balance via EPFO's website:

1. Log on to EPFO's official website - epfindia.gov.in - and click on e-passbook.

2. After clicking on e-passbook, you will be directed to a page - passbook.epfindia.gov.in.

3. Here, you need to enter your username (UAN or Universal Account Number), password and captcha.

4. After entering the details, you will be directed to a page where you need to select the member id.

5. After selecting the member id, which depends on the number of organisations you've worked in, you can view the e-passbook and know your EPF balance.

How to check EPF balance via Umang app

Open Umang (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app and click on EPFO. You will be directed to a page which shows 'employee-centric services'. Click on 'employee centric services', which will direct you to another page. Then, click on 'view passbook' and enter your UAN and one time password (OTP), which you will receive on your registered mobile number. After this, you can to check your EPF balance.

