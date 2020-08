The company said it posted a net profit of $6.6 billion for the three months to June 30.

Energy giant Saudi Aramco said on Sunday its net profit for the second quarter plunged a massive 73 percent year-on-year due to sharply lower oil prices.

The company said it posted a net profit of $6.6 billion for the three months to June 30, compared to $24.7 billion in the same period of 2019.