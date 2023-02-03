Energy Firm TotalEnergies Says Not Re-Evaluating Investment In Adani Companies

The firm said its investment in Adani entities was undertaken in compliance with the Indian laws. (File)

French energy giant TotalEnergies, which had in past years taken stakes in two Adani group listed firms, on Friday said it has not performed any re-evaluation of its holdings because of volatility in stock prices following allegations of fraud.

In a statement, the French firm said its investment in Adani group entities were undertaken in full compliance with the Indian laws and its own internal governance processes.

The company has a 37.4 per cent stake in Adani Total Gas Ltd and a 20 per cent holding in Adani Green Energy Ltd.

