EPF Interest To Be Credited Soon: Here's What You May Not Know About It

The interest on Employee's Provident Fund (EPF) at 8.55 per cent for fiscal 2017-18 is to be credited soon. This interest rate on EPF is at a five-year low. EPF is a mandatory contribution that every company which has more than 20 employees has to deduct from the salary of its employees. An employee contributes 12 per cent of his salary towards the EPF kitty while an employer pays 12 per cent, out of which 8.33 per cent is invested in the Employee's Pension Scheme (EPS) while the balance 3.67 per cent is invested in EPF. EPS and EPF are both run by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).1) Interest on EPF keeps getting accumulated. It can be claimed on retirement, resignation and death.2) If you want to construct a house, go for higher education, marriage or are seriously ill, partial withdrawals from EPF accounts are allowed. However, these are only for specific expenses.3) Interest rate on EPF contributions is decided every quarter.4) The employee can pay for EPF contributions at a higher rate. However, in such cases an employer is not under any obligation to pay at a higher rate.5) EPF contributions are payable on maximum wage ceiling of Rs. 15,000 by employee and employer.6) A Universal Account number or UAN is generated for every EPF contributor. The UAN acts as an umbrella for multiple member IDs allotted to the same individual by different establishments.7 An EPFO member is required to be registered on epfindia.gov.in - member portal - to file the transfer claim online . The detailed process flow for the registration is available at the link available on the homepage of EPFO website. This can be accessed through the link - For Employees > Online Transfer Claim Portal (OTCP) > Detailed Instructions > Process flow for registration on Member Portal or at the URL http://memberclaims.epfoservices.in.8) You need to link your Aadhaar card number with the activated UAN for online EPF claim submission. 9) EPFO services are now available on the UMANG app , the one-stop shop for government services.10) You can also check your EPF balance via SMS and missed call facility of the EPFO.