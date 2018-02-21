Provident Fund Deposits To Fetch Lower Interest Rate In 2017-18: 5 Points

EPFO interest rate was lowered to 8.55 per cent

EPFO or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation today announced an interest rate of 8.55 for the year 2017-18 as compared to 8.65 per cent interest rate given to subscribers in 2016-17, and 8.8 per cent interest offered in 2015-16. Even though the EPFO has lowered the interest rate, the returns from provident fund deposits compare favourably to that of other investment schemes like public provident fund and bank deposits, which fetch lower interest rates. The retirement fund body has nearly 5 crore subscribers.