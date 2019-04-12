Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Online Nomination: Here's How To Do It

In the event of a subscriber's sudden demise, only the nominated members can withdraw the EPF savings.

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation or EPFO, which is the nodal agency to monitor EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) contributions, allows subscribers to submit their account's nomination details online via its official website, unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in. EPF is a mandatory contribution from the salary of an individual. It is important to nominate members to the EPF account, according to EPFO's website. In the event of a subscriber's sudden demise, only the nominated members can withdraw the EPF savings. Subscribers can also nominate more than one nominee and also fix the percentage of sharing among all such nominees.

Here are the steps to submit EPF account's nomination details online:

1. Log on to EPFO's website, unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in, and enter your UAN (Universal Account Number) and password to login.

2. Click on "Manage" tab and then click on e-nomination option.

3. Details like UAN, name, date of birth etc appear on the screen. Provide your "current and permanent address" details here and click on save.

4. Now, click on "yes" to update family declaration

5. Go to "add family details" and add the details of people you want to nominate. You need to enter the name, date of birth, relation and address of the nominee and Aadhaar number. You can also add more than one nominee by clicking on "add row".

6. Go to "nomination details" and declare the total amount of share among your nominees. In case, you would like to nominate only one person as your nominee then you can declare 100 per cent as share.

7. Click on "save EPF nomination" button.

8. Now, click on e-sign button to generate OTP, which will be sent to the registered mobile number, which is linked to the Aadhaar card.

9. The Aadhaar e-sign facility helps in approving the e-nomination form. Enter the OTP (one-time password).

10. After this the e-nomination gets registered with the EPFO. One doesn't need to send any physical document to the employer or ex-employer after the online nomination is done.

