EPFO Added 14.81 Lakh Net Subscribers In August; 50% Fresh Job Seekers

First-time job seekers contributed around 50 per cent of total net subscriber additions

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added around 14.81 lakh net subscribers during August, 2021, up over 12.61 per cent compared to July, according to provisional payroll data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Wednesday.

The age-wise comparison of the payroll data shows that the age-group of 22-25 years registered the highest number of net enrolments with 4.03 lakh additions in August, 2021, followed by the age group of 18.21 with around 3.25 lakh net enrolments, which indicates that several first-time job seekers joined the organised sector workforce and contributed around 49.18 per cent of the total net subscriber additions in August.

Out of the total 14.81 lakh net subscribers, around 9.19 lakh new members came under the social security ambit of the retirement fund body for the first time. Around 5.62 lakh net subscribers exited but rejoined EPFO by switching jobs within the establishments covered under the purview of EPF & MP Act, 1952.

The subscribers chose to continue their membership with EPFO by transferring their funds from previous job to the current provident fund (PF) account instead of applying for the final withdrawal, according to the ministry's statement.

EPFO is responsible for providing social security benefits to the organized, semi-organized sector workforce. The organisation provides provident fund, pension benefits to the members on their retirement, along with family pension & insurance benefits to their families in case of an untimely death of the member.