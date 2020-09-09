Employees' Provident Fund Interest To Be Paid In 2 Instalments Due To Covid-19

Retirement fund body EPFO or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has decided to keep the interest rate unchanged at 8.5 per cent for the current financial year 2019-20, the government said on Wednesday. However, the interest payable to provident fund subscribers will be paid in two parts, due to "exceptional circumstances arising out of Covid-19", the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a press release. For now, the EPFO will pay interest equivalent to 8.15 per cent, and the remaining 0.35 per cent by December, the ministry noted.

While the 8.15 per cent interest will be cleared from the organisation's debt income, the remainder will be paid using the money received through the sale of exchange traded funds, subject to their redemption by December 31, the ministry added.

In March, the EPFO had lowered the interest rate to 8.5 per cent for 2019-20, from 8.65 per cent for the previous year.

"Because of the bad market conditions, the earnings of EPFO has been affected. That is why CBT has decided that EPFO will pay 8.5 per cent interest in two instalments this year: 8.15 per cent now from debt income and the rest 0.35 per cent by December, 2020. We have decided to keep our commitment to give 8.5 per cent," Virjesh Upadhyay, member of Central Board of Trustees, EPFO, and general secretary of RSS-affiliated Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, told NDTV.

EPFO is the provider of the Employees' Provident Fund, a pension scheme for salaried persons in the country.