Emirates Announces $16 Billion Deal To Buy 50 Airbus 350s

Emirates Airline said Monday it will buy 50 Airbus 350-900 aircraft in a deal worth $16 billion, with delivery to begin from May 2023.

"I am happy to announce we are purchasing 50 Airbus 350 for $16 billion," the carrier's chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum told reporters at the Dubai Airshow.

