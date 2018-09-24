NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Embassy Office Parks Realty Investment Trust Files For IPO

The REIT, set up in March 2017, operates in the top office markets such as Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Noida.

Market | | Updated: September 24, 2018 22:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Embassy Office Parks Realty Investment Trust Files For IPO

The IPO of Embassy Office Parks sets the stage for the country's first realty investment trust listing

Embassy Office Parks REIT filed for an initial public offering (IPO) consisting of a fresh issue worth up to Rs 5,250 crore ($722.84 million) on Monday, setting the stage for the country's first real estate investment trust listing.

The IPO will also comprise an offer for sale, according to the filing which did not disclose the value of the component.

The real estate investment trust (REIT) is sponsored by US-based equity investor Blackstone Group LP and Indian commercial developer Embassy Group, it said in a filing.

The REIT, set up in March 2017, operates in the top office markets such as Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Noida.

The units will be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd.

Morgan Stanley India, Kotak Mahindra Capital, J.P. Morgan India, DSP Merrill Lynch are the global coordinators and book running lead managers for the IPO.

Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities, Deutsche Equities India, Goldman Sachs (India), HSBC Securities And Capital Market, IIFL Holdings, JM Financial And Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) are book running lead managers for the IPO.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

REITIPOEmbassy Office Parks REIT

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sikkim AirportKakdwip flyoverSensexPetrol PriceTamil NewsAmit ShahThugs Of Hindostan News in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusMS DhoniPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWeight LossWatch BrandsDominos

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top