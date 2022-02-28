Electronic Goods Exports Rose 88% Between 2013-14 And 2021-22

Electronic goods exports have risen by 88 per cent in the last eight years

Country's electronic goods exports rose by around 88 per cent from $6,600 million in 2013-14 to $12,400 million in 2021-22.

Mobile phones, Information technology (IT) hardware like laptops and tablets, consumer electronics, industrial electronics and auto electronics are key components of export in this sector, official sources said.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal tweeted about the rise in export of electronic products, saying that government's initiatives are boosting domestic manufacturing of quality and globally competitive products.

The tweet can be seen here.

World wants 'Made In India'. 🇮🇳



8⃣8⃣% jump in exports of Electronic Goods in Apr-Jan 2021-22 over same period in 2013-14.



Government's initiatives are boosting domestic manufacturing of quality & globally competitive products. pic.twitter.com/bqCqIStpYS — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 23, 2022

India has been seeing consistent growth in exports and it may be noted that the country's merchandise export in January 2022 increased by 23.69 per cent to $34.06 billion over $27.54 billion in January 2021.

Country's merchandise export in 2021-22 (April-January period) rose by 46.53 per cent to $335.44 billion over $228.9 billion in 2020-21 (April-January).

Official sources said that the government has been taking up a number of proactive steps to boost exports. An export monitoring desk has been set up to help remove impediments, constraints and bottlenecks faced by the export sector, especially during the pandemic, they added.

The national policy on electronics 2019 aims to position India as a global hub for electronics system design and manufacturing by encouraging and driving capabilities in the country for developing core components and creating an enabling environment for the industry to compete globally.