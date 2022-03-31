Electric vehicles to cost same as petrol ones within 2 years, says Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, responding to a question on "Electric Vehicles and Charging Stations" in the parliament today during the Question Hour said the cost of electric vehicles will be equivalent to petrol ones within two years.

"I assure the House that within 2 years, the cost of electric 2-wheelers, electric 3-wheelers and electric 4-wheelers will be equivalent to Petrol vehicles and the country will change," said Mr Gadkari.

"...Because of petrol and diesel, we are facing crucial problems. Already we see...," he said referring to the steepest 10-day fuel price hike in at least 20 years.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Thursday for the ninth time in last 10 days, since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Mr Gadkari also said MPs can buy electric vehicles once a charging station is installed in Parliament premises.

The minister said the government's policy is import substitute, cost-effectiveness, pollution-free and indigenous production.

"This is the only alternative, that is, green hydrogen, electricity, ethanol, methanol, bio-diesel, bio-LNG and bio-CNG...We will work in that direction," he added.

Mr Gadkari requested Speaker Om Birla to provide proper space to start electric charging stations in all Parliament parking places so that MPs can buy electric cars.

"They can come here and charge their cars here, in the Parliament premises. In every government premises, we expect to give the facility of electric charging in the parking system," he said.

In a lighter vein, Mr Birla said it can be provided on a payment basis.

The minister said there is good development concerning charging stations and the Ministry of Power has issued charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and added that there are revised consolidated guidelines and standards to accelerate the e-mobility transition in the country.

He said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is developing wayside amenities every 40 kilometres and it is trying to use solar or wind power for that purpose.

Gadkari said electric charging stations are to be provided with these wayside amenities.

The NHAI has already awarded 39 wayside amenities and a proposal for 103 such facilities is at the bidding stage. More than 600 sites have been identified and the bids will be opened soon, added the minister.

The Bureau of Indian Standards is working on improving standards for charging stations because in the world today charging technology is changing quickly, said Mr Gadkari.