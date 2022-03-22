Electric Vehicles To Cost As Much As Petrol-Run Automobiles In 2 Years: Nitin Gadkari

Government has said that electric vehicles will become affordable in two years

Government has said that technology enhancement in green fuel production will help reduce costs of electric vehicles, thus bringing them at par with petrol-run automobiles in the next two years, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Replying to the discussion on the demands for grants for road transport ministry in Lok Sabha, Mr Nitin Gadkari, who heads the ministry, said that rapid strides in technology and green fuel will reduce the cost of electric automobiles, making them as affordable as petrol-run vehicles in two years' time.

Mr Gadkari emphasised on the need to shift to cost-effective indigenous fuel and hoped that this fuel will be a reality soon, bringing the pollution levels down and improving the overall situation in Delhi.

Urging MPs to adopt hydrogen technologies for transport, the minister asked them to take initiative in their respective districts for converting sewage water to produce green hydrogen.

Hydrogen will soon be the cheapest fuel alternative, he said.

"I can say within maximum two years, the cost of electric scooter, car, autorickshaw will be same as petrol-driven scooter, car, autorickshaw. Prices of lithium-ion battery are coming down. We are developing this chemistry of zinc-ion, aluminium-ion, sodium-ion batteries. If petrol, you are spending Rs 100, then on electric vehicle you will spend Rs 10," Mr Gadkari said.