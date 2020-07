A requirement for the prestigious Wall Street index is four successive profitable quarters.

Tesla reported a surprise second-quarter profit on Wednesday as it confirmed ambitious targets for 2020 car deliveries despite the coronavirus pandemic. The electric car maker made profit of $104 million, compared with a loss of $408 million in the year-ago period.

The result clears the way for the high-flying company, led by Elon Musk, to potentially join the S&P 500. A requirement for the prestigious Wall Street index is four successive profitable quarters, which Tesla has now achieved.