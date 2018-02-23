Electoral Bonds Sale To Begin At SBI From March 1. Five Things To Know

Electoral Bonds To Be Sold At SBI: Five Things To Know
1. SBI has been allowed to issue and encash electoral bonds initially at its four authorised branches. The bonds will be sold at main branches of SBI in four metro cities -- New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.
2. "The first issue of the scheme will be opened in March 2018 in place of January 2018 for the first quarter of 2018. Accordingly, the first sale of electoral bonds will commence from March 1, 2018 for a period of 10 days i.e. up to March 10, 2018," the ministry said in a statement.
3. As per the scheme, announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Budget 2017-18, only registered political parties, which have secured not less than 1 per cent of the votes polled in the last election of the Lok Sabha or legislative assembly of the state, will be eligible to receive electoral bonds.
5. An electoral bond will be valid for 15 days from the date of issue. No payment would be made to any payee political party if the bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The bond deposited by any eligible political party into its account would be credited on the same day.