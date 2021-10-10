El Salvador To Invest Bitcoin Gains In Building Veterinary Hospital

El Salvador will invest gains made through cryptocurrency to build a veterinary hospital

El Salvador will invest some of the $4 million gains it has obtained from its bitcoin operations to build a veterinary hospital, President Nayib Bukele said on Saturday.

Bitcoin lost almost 10 per cent of its value on September 9, after the Central American nation became the first worldwide to authorise the cryptocurrency as legal tender.

But it has surged more than 30 per cent in the past week to its highest levels since May. The Bitcoin Trust, which Congress authorised in August, with a balance of $150 million, now has a "surplus" of $4 million, Mr Bukele said.

"So we decided to invest a part of that money in this: a veterinary hospital for our furry friends," Mr Bukele wrote on Twitter. He said the veterinary hospital would provide services for basic and emergency care as well as rehabilitation.