El Salvador Citizens Begin Using Bitcoin, Share Experiences On Social Media

McDonalds, Pizza Hut and Starbucks have begun accepting payments in Bitcoin in El Salvador

El Salvador became the world's first country, on Tuesday, to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender alongside the US dollar. There were many issues surrounding the adoption of bitcoin, including ensuring smooth functioning of the financial system.After initial technical snags, the government's digital wallet app Chivo stabilised. Bythat time Bitcoin prices dropped by as much as 10 per cent in 24 hours. El Salvador residents are now sharing their experiences and excitement on social media.

Largely, people say they are able to use Bitcoin to pay for purchasing goods and services. And that they are enjoying the new experience.

"Just walked into a McDonald's in San Salvador to see if I could pay for my breakfast with Bitcoin, fully expecting to be told no," a user Aaron van Wirdum said. "But low and behold, they printed a ticket with QR that took me to a webpage with Lightning invoice, and now I'm enjoying my desayuno traditional!" he added in a post that was retweeted by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele.

Several food chains like McDonald's, Pizza Hut and Starbucks have begun accepting payments in Bitcoin in El Salvador.

Pizza Hut is now accepting #Bitcoin in El Salvador ???????? pic.twitter.com/u5cqj7CaQY — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 7, 2021

Starbucks accepting #bitcoin as payment in El Salvador ????pic.twitter.com/FIUXo8OKVp — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 7, 2021

And Bukele has been tweeting messages to drum up support for the Central American country's move. Supporters of the virtual currency, who include Bukele, say Salvador's decision was historic and it will spur investment.

#ElSalvador probably has one of largest #Bitcoin holdings of all countries in the world! And #ElSalvador formally adopts #BTC as the legal tender! All the crypto business will soon move to #ElSalvador! Congrats, President @nayibbukele! https://t.co/oAUBZJ3lSR — Justin Sun ???????? (@justinsuntron) September 7, 2021

But many would want to first see how the country executes the rollout. Popular cryptocurrency podcaster Peter McCormack said “so many people” want Mr Bukele to fail but if he succeeds, he will raise the bar for the entire population of Salvador.

So many people want @nayibbukele to fail:

- IMF

- World Bank

- US Gov

- EU

- Opposition parties



Yet if he succeeds with his ambitious #bitcoin project he will raise up the entire population of El Salvador.



Imagine wanting these people to suffer more... — Peter Mc$30 (@PeterMcCormack) September 7, 2021

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin's price saw a sharp dip on Tuesday during the initial glitches in the Chivo wallet. It's value had dropped from a high of $52,000 (Rs 38.20 lakh) to $44,000 (Rs 29.39 lakh) by last night. It was trading around $46,800 (Rs 34.39 lakh) this morning.