Eight Core Industries Output Contracts For Sixth Month In A Row In August

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 8.5 per cent in August, marking a sixth consecutive monthly contraction, mainly due to decline in production of steel, refinery products and cement, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry showed. The production of eight core sectors had contracted 0.2 per cent in August 2019.

Barring coal and fertiliser, all sectors -- crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity -- recorded negative growth in August.

During April-August 2020-21, the sectors' output dipped by 17.8 per cent as compared to a growth of 2.5 per cent in the same period previous year.

(With inputs from agencies)