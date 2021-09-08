EID Parry India To Set Up Ethanol Distillery, Share Gains Nearly 1%

At 12:20 pm, EID Parry India shares were trading higher by 0.6 per cent at Rs 407 on BSE

EID Parry India will set up a 120 KLPD grain/sugar syrup/molasses-based distillery at Sankili unit in Andhra Pradesh at an estimated investment of Rs 92.50 crore. The additional capacity is expected to become operational by November 2022.

"The Board of Directors at their meeting held today (September 7, 2021), have approved the setting up of a 120 KLPD grain/sugar syrup/molasses based distillery at the company's Sankili unit in Andhra Pradesh," EID Parry India said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The distillery will manufacture ethanol by utilizing sugarcane juice or syrup as its principal feedstock during the cane crushing season, and grains such as broken rice, maize and bajra during the off-season.

At 12:20 pm, EID Parry India shares were trading higher by 0.6 per cent at Rs 407 on the BSE. The benchmark indices were trading lower by 0.1 per cent at the time.