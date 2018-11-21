Currency, Debt Markets Shut On Eid-e-Milad

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 71.46 per dollar versus its previous close of 71.65.

The foreign exchange and debt markets are closed on Wednesday for 'Eid-e-Milad' but equity markets are open, reported news agencies Reuters and Press Trust of India.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 71.46 per dollar versus its previous close of 71.65. This was the sixth straight session of gains for the rupee.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed unchanged at 7.79 per cent.

Trading in the debt and forex markets would resume on Thursday ahead of another trading holiday on Friday. (With agencies inputs)