NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Forex

Currency, Debt Markets Shut On Eid-e-Milad

Trading in the debt and forex markets would resume on Thursday ahead of another trading holiday on Friday.

Forex | | Updated: November 21, 2018 10:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Currency, Debt Markets Shut On Eid-e-Milad

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 71.46 per dollar versus its previous close of 71.65.

The foreign exchange and debt markets are closed on Wednesday for 'Eid-e-Milad' but equity markets are open, reported news agencies Reuters and Press Trust of India.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 71.46 per dollar versus its previous close of 71.65. This was the sixth straight session of gains for the rupee.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed unchanged at 7.79 per cent.

Trading in the debt and forex markets would resume on Thursday ahead of another trading holiday on Friday. (With agencies inputs)

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rupee Vs DollarINR Vs USDCurrency Exchange Rate

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SabarimalaGalaxy A9Live TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProMaruti ErtigaEid Milad Un Nabi

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top