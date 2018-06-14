NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom

Latest BSNL Prepaid Recharge Plan Of Rs 786 Offers 2 GB Data Per Day

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has come with a new prepaid recharge offer of Rs 786 on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: June 14, 2018 16:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Latest BSNL Prepaid Recharge Plan Of Rs 786 Offers 2 GB Data Per Day

BSNL's prepaid recharge plan, called STV786, offers unlimited voice calls and 2 GB data per day.

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has come with a new prepaid recharge offer of Rs 786 on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The state-run telecom operator informed about the offer on microblogging website -- Twitter. In recent months BSNL has come up with a host of plans to counter offers from private telcos (telecom companies) to retain its customer base. On Tuesday, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio revised most of its prepaid recharge plans and is now offering additional data of 1.5 GB per day. 
 
BSNL new prepaid recharge plan in detail:

BSNL's prepaid recharge pack, called STV786 (special tariff voucher), offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls (including Delhi and Mumbai). It also offers 2 GB of data per day. A total of 100 SMSes per day is also bundled with the special recharge pack, which is valid for a period of 150 days. 

Comments
Recently, BSNL also announced a telecom tariff plan priced at Rs. 144, called Patanjali- BSNL 144 for Patanjali SIM users. The plan will be used with the SIM card the state-run telecom company has launched in partnership with yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved. Priced at Rs. 144, the plan will come with benefits such as 60 GBs of mobile data and free voice calls for 30 days. 

Last month, BSNL announced a family broadband plan under which it came up with broadband connection and voice and data benefits for three prepaid users at monthly charges of Rs. 1,199 valid across the country.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BSNLBSNL Prepaid offerBSNL Eid offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsHIVFIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top