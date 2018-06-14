Latest BSNL Prepaid Recharge Plan Of Rs 786 Offers 2 GB Data Per Day

Unlimited calls for unlimited talks with an attractive data plan #STV786 on the occasion of #Eid. Speak out your Heart Loud wherever you are in the nation. Spread the sweetness and grab this #BSNLSTVOffer now. pic.twitter.com/FmIZwHg07c— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) June 14, 2018
BSNL new prepaid recharge plan in detail:
BSNL's prepaid recharge pack, called STV786 (special tariff voucher), offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls (including Delhi and Mumbai). It also offers 2 GB of data per day. A total of 100 SMSes per day is also bundled with the special recharge pack, which is valid for a period of 150 days.
Recently, BSNL also announced a telecom tariff plan priced at Rs. 144, called Patanjali- BSNL 144 for Patanjali SIM users. The plan will be used with the SIM card the state-run telecom company has launched in partnership with yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved. Priced at Rs. 144, the plan will come with benefits such as 60 GBs of mobile data and free voice calls for 30 days.
Last month, BSNL announced a family broadband plan under which it came up with broadband connection and voice and data benefits for three prepaid users at monthly charges of Rs. 1,199 valid across the country.