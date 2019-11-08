Eicher Motors Profit At Rs 570 Crore In Q2

Eicher Motors on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 570.46 crore for the quarter ended September 30. That marked an increase of 18.51 per cent in net profit compared with the corresponding period a year ago. In a regulatory filing to stock exchanges, Eicher Motors said its revenue from operations came in at Rs 2,181.86 crore in the second quarter of current financial year, as against Rs 2,404.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares in Eicher Motors jumped as much as 2.84 per cent to Rs 22,038.40 apiece on the BSE after the earnings announcement.

At 2:38 pm, Eicher Motors shares traded 1.85 per cent higher at Rs 21,827.00 on the bourse, outperforming the benchmark Sensex index was down 0.32 per cent.

