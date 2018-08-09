Eicher Motors Reports 25% Jump In April-June Profit, Driven By Royal Enfield Sales

Eicher Motors on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 576 crore for the April-June period, driven by strong performance from its flagship brand Royal Enfield. Consolidated net profit was up 25 per cent year-on-year compared with Rs 460 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 2,534 crore for the quarter ended June 2018, up 13 per cent compared with Rs 2,255 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. Royal Enfield sold 2,25,286 motorcycles in the quarter ended June, registering an annual growth of 23 per cent.

Commenting on Royal Enfield's performance, Eicher Motors CEO and managing director Siddhartha Lal said, "We continue to make significant progress on all the targets that we have set for ourselves. We are happy to report a strong financial performance for the quarter."

The manufacturer of middleweight motorcycles posted a consolidated revenue growth of 27 per cent. Royal Enfield revenue from operations stood at a record Rs 2,548 crore in the quarter.

Advertisement

Speaking on the auto sector's shift towards more environment-friendly measures, Mr Lal said India will surely face teething problems, however in the long run BS-VI emission norms will be beneficial for all.

As a company, Eicher wants to continue to focus on their presence in South East Asia and Latin America and in terms of product specifications is betting on their twin bike launches in September this year.