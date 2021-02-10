Eicher Motors Q3 Results: Net Profit Rises 7% To Rs 532.6 Crore In December Quarter

Eicher Motors Q3 net profit jumped seven per cent to Rs 532.6 crore

Eicher Motors Q3 Results: Eicher Motors posted a net profit of Rs 532.6 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year compared to Rs 498.70 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations rose 19.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2828.3 crore. The revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,371.01 crore in the year-ago period. According to the company's regulatory filing to the BSE, its consolidated operating profit in the third quarter of the financial year rose 13.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs. 672 crore. The company's total income in the quarter stood at Rs 2,953.30 crore, compared to Rs 2,505.71 crore in the year-ago quarter. Eicher Motors is the parent company of motorcycle brand Royal Enfield.

Eicher Motors shares traded 1.83 per cent lower at Rs 2893.90 on the BSE. The shares of Eicher Motors had opened the trading session at Rs 2977.00 on the BSE and touched an intra day high and low of Rs 2999.00 and Rs 2877.80 respectively so far.