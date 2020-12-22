eForce: Realty Majors TATA Projects, Oberoi To Use India's First Labour Market Platform

eForce bridges the gap between developers, migrant labour contractors, and specialized vendors

In a significant development to bridge the gap between developers and migrant labour contractors, real estate majors Oberoi Realty and TATA Projects signed up with Captech technologies to utilize the country's first construction labour marketplace 'eForce'. eForce, developed by Captech technologies, is an integrated multi-lingual technology platform specifically meant for labour deployment and project management. The construction tech platform bridges the gap between developers, migrant labour contractors, and specialized vendors in order to find quality labour on time. The dynamic platform will help in the timely completion of projects and is likely to provide a boost to the pace of work amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The eForce app, compatible with both android and apple stores, was launched in June this year by the new-age construction tech company Captech technologies. With the latest development, the labour marketplace has bagged projects from Oberoi Realty and TATA Projects.



eForce labour marketplace - Top Features:

The eForce mobile app acts as an enabler in the unorganized construction market and connects the developers to contracted labourers with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics.

Through the eForce marketplace platform, developers will be able to access thousands of labour contractors or specialized vendors to grow the supply chain and will also be able to filter and choose contractors in terms of experience, needs and bandwidth.

The eForce app can deploy more than 4,00,000 labour through thousands of general contractors registered on the platform.

The platform intends to organize the unorganized migrant and non-migrant labour contractor market in the construction industry.

It helps the developers to mobilize the projects quickly and mitigate the delays in project owning to shortage of skilled manpower.

Captech eForce platform is has been used at the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra, (CIDCO) commercial area and onsite infrastructure work at Navi Mumbai and JJ Hospital at Byculla Mumbai, along with several other construction sites across the country.



“Oberoi Realty and TATA projects have always been the prime custodians of quality in the real estate industry and our focus will be to help them and be their partner in providing the same level of quality. Our objective is to play a big role in the quick revival and turnaround of the real estate industry post what we have seen during the pandemic,'' said Asutosh Katyal, CEO, and Founder on the recent mandate.

''Through this initiative, we believe the Indian construction industry can gain momentum and bounce back faster while providing relevant and continuous work to India's skilled and unskilled migrant labour,'' he added. Captech technologies is associated with Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited group, which is one of the country's largest real estate construction companies.