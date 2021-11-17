Edible Oil Imports Rose 63% In 2020-21

Edible oil imports rose in value terms in 2020-21

Edible oil imports to the country remained sluggish at 131.3 lakh tonnes during 2020-21 marketing year which ended in October. However in terms of value, imports rose 63 per cent to Rs 1.17 lakh crore, according to data released by Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).

The duration of the marketing year runs from November to October for vegetable oils, which consist of edible as well as non-edible oils.

"Import of vegetable oils during oil year 2020-21 is reported at 135.31 lakh tonnes (13.53 million tonnes) compared to 135.25 lakh tonnes (13.53 million tonnes) during 2019-20,” SEA said in a statement.

The import of vegetable oils has been the lowest for the second time in last six years, it added.

As per the data, edible oil import fell to 131.31 lakh tonnes in 2020-21 from 131.75 lakh tonnes in the previous year, while imports of non-edible oil rose to 399,822 tonnes from 3,49,172 tonnes.

Import of refined oil has marginally increased to 6.86 lakh tonnes in 2020-21 as compared to 4.21 lakh tonnes during 2019-20, while crude oil import marginally decreased to 124.45 lakh tonnes compared to 127.54 lakh tonnes.