3 Startup Entrepreneurs, Including Zerodha's Kamath Brothers, Have Doubled Their Donation This Year

Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022

Indian startup founders have increased their philanthropic contribution by around two times, according to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022.

Three startup entrepreneurs have made it to the list. These include Zerodha's Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, and Ronnie and Zarina Screwvala of the Unilazer group. Last year, five startup founders were part of the list.

The three collectively gave Rs 166 crore in philanthropy in the financial year 2022, roughly doubling their contribution of Rs 83 crore in the previous year.

Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath increased their donation by 300 per cent to Rs 100 crore. Nikhil Kamath is also the youngest philanthropist in this year's Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List.

On the other hand, Binny Bansal contributed Rs 37 crore through his company 3 State Ventures, increasing the donation by 174 per cent.

According to the report, startup entrepreneurs account for around 3% of the total contribution made by the top 100 people on the list.

HCL founder Shiv Nadar has emerged as the most generous person on the philanthropy list in the country. He made an annual donation of Rs 1,161 crore, contributing Rs 3 crore per day.

He is followed by Wipro's Azim Premji, who secured the second position by donating Rs 484 crore annually. He had occupied the top position for the last two years.

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani, India's richest man, secured the seventh rank with a donation of Rs 100 crore.

In India, 15 people made an annual contribution of over Rs 100 crore. Twenty individuals donated over Rs 50 crore, and 43 contributed over Rs 20 crore.